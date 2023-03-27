First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Gap Up to $12.36

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $16.19. First Republic Bank shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 49,763,196 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.83.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

