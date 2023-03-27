First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

FDNI stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $22.91. 2,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,721. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.