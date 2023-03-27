First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Up 92,400.0% in March

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, an increase of 92,400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 46,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 162,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

FEMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,409. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

