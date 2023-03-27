First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 483,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after buying an additional 194,138 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3,751.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 177,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,871,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after buying an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,991,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,432. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.48.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

