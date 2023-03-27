First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QTEC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 85,223 shares.The stock last traded at $124.86 and had previously closed at $125.05.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

