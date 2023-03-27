First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Down 66.9% in March

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 66.9% from the February 28th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

QTEC stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.16. 155,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.14. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $95.22 and a 52 week high of $158.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.04.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

