First United Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 830,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 256.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 829,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,916,000 after purchasing an additional 596,393 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $208.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.93.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

