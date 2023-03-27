First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,000 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1,061.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 27,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,477. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.83. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $47.87.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.