First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,120 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $63.37 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

