First United Bank & Trust Sells 2,494 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $129.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

