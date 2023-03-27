First United Bank & Trust Sells 544 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after purchasing an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after purchasing an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.36 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

