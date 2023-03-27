FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 662,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 820,989 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.39.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

