Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,300,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,470,719. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

