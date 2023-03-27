Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,558 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,572 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

