Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $37.90. 1,938,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,932,336. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

