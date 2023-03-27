FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) is Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April makes up about 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FAPR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

