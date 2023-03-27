FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Down 67.3% in March

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 22,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZING traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.28. 7,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,610. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZING. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.