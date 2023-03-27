G999 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,322.61 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $6,322.61 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017390 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000183 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

