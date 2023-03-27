Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Gamida Cell Stock Down 49.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,530,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,445. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 751.3% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,655,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 3,225,806 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $3,800,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.