General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by S.C. Financial Services Inc.

S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.42. 221,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,730. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $229.05 and its 200 day moving average is $236.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

