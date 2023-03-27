GG TOKEN Price Hits $0.0798 on Top Exchanges (GGTKN)

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. GG TOKEN has a total market cap of $104.60 million and approximately $40,611.46 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GG TOKEN has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

GG TOKEN Token Profile

GG TOKEN’s launch date was April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. The official message board for GG TOKEN is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG TOKEN (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG TOKEN has a current supply of 1,272,627,300 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG TOKEN is 0.08247932 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $41,335.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

