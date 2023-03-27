Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.21. 6,513,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 20,652,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Specifically, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $58,734.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,690,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $58,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,750,024 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $38,988.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530,736 shares in the company, valued at $695,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,838,646 shares of company stock worth $6,635,151 in the last ninety days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after buying an additional 40,099,800 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 45.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 126,818,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,675,000 after buying an additional 39,460,799 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,981,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 9,123,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

