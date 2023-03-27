Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,971 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 76.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,070,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,097,000 after acquiring an additional 462,234 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $20,581,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 95.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,051 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 210,142 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $11,414,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 62.0% during the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globus Medical Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

NYSE GMED opened at $54.06 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Stories

