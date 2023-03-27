Goldfinch (GFI) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Goldfinch token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002219 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldfinch has a market cap of $27.61 million and approximately $115,115.30 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,634,123 tokens. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized, globally accessible credit protocol, with a mission to bring the world’s credit activity on-chain while expanding access to capital and fostering financial inclusion.The protocol makes crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral—the missing piece that finally unlocks access to cryptocurrency capital for most people in the world. By incorporating the principle of trust through consensus Goldfinch creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants, rather than based on over-collateralizing with crypto assets.This provides the basis for establishing an immutable, on-chain credit history, a core foundation of any scalable lending model and a primitive that is missing in a meaningful way for many growing markets globally.”

