Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $156,020.22

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000695 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $58.14 million and $156,020.22 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00330607 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,259.56 or 0.25859805 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

