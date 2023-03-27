Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

GPI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

NYSE:GPI opened at $207.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.63. Group 1 Automotive has a 12-month low of $136.16 and a 12-month high of $242.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.83%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

