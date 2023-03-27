Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Guardian Capital Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF remained flat at $29.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.15.
About Guardian Capital Group
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardian Capital Group (GCAAF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.