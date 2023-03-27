Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

HNRG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 136,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

