Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.
Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Hallador Energy Price Performance
HNRG stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.74. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.
