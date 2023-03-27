Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 4.9%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $36.19. 669,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,541,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,773,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

