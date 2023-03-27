Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Shares Gap Down to $32.34

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.34, but opened at $31.45. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $507.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.56 million for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.