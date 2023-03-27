HC Wainwright Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target to $6.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 18.9 %
Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.