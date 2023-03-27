HC Wainwright Lowers Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target to $6.00

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CDTX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.44. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

