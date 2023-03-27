Head-To-Head Comparison: Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP) & Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) and Environmental Service Professionals (OTCMKTS:EVSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airbnb and Environmental Service Professionals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 8.92 $1.89 billion $2.80 41.76 Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Environmental Service Professionals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 22.54% 35.92% 11.10% Environmental Service Professionals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Airbnb and Environmental Service Professionals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.0% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Airbnb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Airbnb and Environmental Service Professionals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 3 13 17 0 2.42 Environmental Service Professionals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb presently has a consensus target price of $140.52, indicating a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Airbnb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Environmental Service Professionals.

Summary

Airbnb beats Environmental Service Professionals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Environmental Service Professionals

Environmental Service Professionals, Inc. owns and operates a suite of businesses dealing with energy efficiency, environmental issues and resolving environmentally sensitive problems in both residential and commercial markets. It also offers inspection services that include energy efficiency audits for home and commercial property, and indoor air quality inspections for toxins, including mold, moisture intrusion, radon, lead, VOCís and other pollutants. The company was founded on September 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Palm Springs, CA.

