Head to Head Survey: Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) & CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CDTi Advanced Materials alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDTi Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDTi Advanced Materials $4.99 million 0.14 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $620,000.00 37.00 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.29

Analyst Recommendations

CDTi Advanced Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CDTi Advanced Materials and Molekule Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDTi Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of CDTi Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CDTi Advanced Materials has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, suggesting that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDTi Advanced Materials beats Molekule Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emission catalyst, industrial catalyst, and electrocatalyst markets. It caters to automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. Its products include exhaust control systems, fuel borne catalysts, and catalyst products. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

About Molekule Group

(Get Rating)

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.