Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 225,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 128,698 shares.The stock last traded at $64.15 and had previously closed at $63.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Further Reading

