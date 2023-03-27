Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 281,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

