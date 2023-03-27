Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.
Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 281,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,505. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
- BioNTech Is Ripe For A Rebound In 2023
- Will Investors Lose Their Shirts Chasing Gap’s 6.8% Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.