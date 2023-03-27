Hengehold Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.75.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 77,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,397. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

