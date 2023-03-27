Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $43.73 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 6.1% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $43,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. 2,629,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,908. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.66.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

