Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,913. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

