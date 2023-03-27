Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $600,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,832. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

