Hengehold Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $21.06 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,725. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

