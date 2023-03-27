Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 9,811 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,338,208. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.