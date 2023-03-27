Hermez Network One Day Volume Tops $275,662.56 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.88 or 0.00017977 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $178.19 million and approximately $275,662.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007727 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00029297 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00198308 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,137.72 or 1.00027125 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98167072 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $256,066.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.