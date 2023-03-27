HitBTC Token (HIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $343,347.73

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $343,347.73 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

