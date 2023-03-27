i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2023

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCFGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.