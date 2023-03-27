i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
i-80 Gold Price Performance
i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $3.28.
About i-80 Gold
