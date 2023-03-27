IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 80000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

IBC Advanced Alloys Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$8.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.15, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Further Reading

