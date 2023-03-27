ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.54. 595,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,302,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

