Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Buys £108,600 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Rating) insider Byron Elmer Grote bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 724 ($8.89) per share, for a total transaction of £108,600 ($133,366.08).

Inchcape Trading Down 0.7 %

LON:INCH traded down GBX 5.43 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 724.57 ($8.90). 675,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 899.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 827.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.58. Inchcape plc has a twelve month low of GBX 640.10 ($7.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 941 ($11.56). The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,088.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a GBX 21.30 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Inchcape Company Profile

INCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,131 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,085 ($13.32) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,290 ($15.84) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,067.20 ($13.11).

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.