Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 1,487.5% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 1,487.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.5 days.
Innate Pharma Trading Down 12.0 %
IPHYF traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.
