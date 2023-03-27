Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Up 1,487.5% in March

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 1,487.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.5 days.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 12.0 %

IPHYF traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

