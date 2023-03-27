Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 362 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.05.

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

