Insider Buying: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,100.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enviva Stock Up 4.1 %

EVA stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 861,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $91.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $239.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.54 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -139.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enviva from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Enviva by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Enviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter valued at about $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

